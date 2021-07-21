Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Plans GBX 16 Dividend

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £145.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,029.66. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

