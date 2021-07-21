Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.