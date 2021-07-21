Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $3.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

FUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

