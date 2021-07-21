Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 3.5%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.88. 7,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $210,972.59. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $553,421. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $683,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.