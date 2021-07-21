Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

ARDX stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

