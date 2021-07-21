Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.62.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.