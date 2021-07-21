Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.62.

Ardelyx stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

