Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,874 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

