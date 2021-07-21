argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $316.18. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,875. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

