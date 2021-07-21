Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Cut by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 661,473 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

