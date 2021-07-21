Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 90,763 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 741.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Datto worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 261,195 shares of company stock worth $7,043,938 over the last 90 days.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 79.14. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.