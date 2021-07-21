Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $87,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,264.31, for a total value of $30,996,139.59. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,333 shares of company stock valued at $35,036,082 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.