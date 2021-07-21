Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9,392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.34 million, a P/E ratio of -65.78, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.