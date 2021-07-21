Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $290.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.09. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.