Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 15,585 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.81% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 540,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

