Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 209,144 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 209,144 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

