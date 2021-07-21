Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

AJG stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

