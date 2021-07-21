Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

