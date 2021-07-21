Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.88.
ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
ABG traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
