Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.88.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ABG traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

