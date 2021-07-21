Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,908,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,748,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 4,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,471. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

