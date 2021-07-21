Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,586 ($72.98), with a volume of 752,522 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The firm has a market cap of £25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,248.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

