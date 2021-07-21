Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

