Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

ABF stock traded up GBX 82.50 ($1.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,080 ($27.18). 545,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,491. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,259.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

