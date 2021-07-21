AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 million, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

