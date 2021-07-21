ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get ATCO alerts:

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 11,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.