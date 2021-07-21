Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 288,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ACBI opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

