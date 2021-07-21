Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,626 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.98% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

