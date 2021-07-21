Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 49,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 637,269 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIC. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

