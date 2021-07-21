Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AFHIF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47. Atlas Financial has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

