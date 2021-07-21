Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.20.

ATO opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.13. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

