ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

