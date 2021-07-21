Atom Investors LP Sells 44,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

