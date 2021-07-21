Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATVDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.