Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Trading Up 6.6%

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. 3,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

