Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.16 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Audius has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $111.54 million and $20.16 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

