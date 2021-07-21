Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.50 ($7.83).

AUTO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 662.60 ($8.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 607.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

