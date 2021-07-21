Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.67

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autohome by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

