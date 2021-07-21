Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

