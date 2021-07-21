Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.95.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$498.48 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.47.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

