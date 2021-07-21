AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $107.11. 53,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 792,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

