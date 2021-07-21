Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $147,347.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.