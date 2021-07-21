Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,196 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,130 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $159.51. 18,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,064. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

