AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,985,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

NYSE:AVB opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.82. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

