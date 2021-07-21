Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,323. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

