Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Trading Down 2.4% Following Weak Earnings

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

