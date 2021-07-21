AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €23.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

CS opened at €21.21 ($24.95) on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

