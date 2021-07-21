Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,682.0 days.

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.