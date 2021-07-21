Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $91,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.