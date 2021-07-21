B. Riley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.22 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

