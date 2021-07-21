B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

LB opened at $74.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

